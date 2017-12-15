Government introduces new bill to combat international crime

The government has introduced a new bill that is set to replace the void left by South Africa’s decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute.

The International Crimes Bill also aims to prevent South Africa from becoming a safe haven for international criminals.

The government said it is “hindered” by the Rome Statute and that withdrawing would “create a lacuna in our domestic law concerning the prosecution of genocide‚ war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

The Rome Statute compels signatories to arrest foreign leaders wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC issued a warrant for Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s arrest after he was charged with crimes against humanity‚ war crimes and genocide. South Africa failed to arrest Bashir during his visit to South Africa in June 2015 for a meeting of the African Union.

The ICC made a unanimous ruling on July 6 this year that South Africa had a duty to arrest Bashir and had failed to adhere to the Rome Statute.

Opposition parties and civil society groups lambasted the government for its refusal to arrest Bashir. The government has since announced it wants to withdraw from the Rome Statute after the controversy around Bashir. Their first attempt was declared unconstitutional in 2016.