A tuition increase of 8%‚ an accommodation increase of 10% for residences‚ and a 12% increase for residence meal options for 2018 were announced by the University of Cape Town (UCT) on Friday.

Students on financial assistance will not be affected by the tuition increase.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Max Price said the university had delayed the announcement "in the hope that we might have received greater clarity from the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) on the implications of the president’s statement on funding and fees. Unfortunately‚ there is still considerable uncertainty on whether and how the policy announced by the president will be introduced".

"The decision to increase tuition and residence fees at UCT was not taken lightly‚ especially in the current atmosphere on university campuses across South Africa‚" Price said in a letter on students and lecturers.

The increases are in line with those at other universities as indicated in a previous statement from Universities South Africa.