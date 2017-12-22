“We will continue to demand that there is a radical departure from the unacceptable tolerance of corruption that has reached into all parts of our economy. There can be no place in the ANC‚ government‚ the civil service‚ and the public and private sectors of the economy for those who have been involved in corrupt activities‚ irrespective of their position. Justice must be seen to take its course‚ objectively without fear or favour.

“Real action against corruption has to happen as soon as possible‚ with the urgent appointment of a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority and the depoliticisation of our law enforcement agencies‚” the stalwarts said in a statement on Thursday.

They said the ANC membership and those in elected leadership must be informed that the days of unacceptable behaviour were over.

“A starting point and a clear message to the country‚ needs to be the recall of President Zuma and to let his stated wish to have his day in court become a reality‚” the stalwarts said.