Mabuza sold us out, say Dlamini-Zuma backers

Supporters of defeated ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claim that newly elected ANC deputy president David Mabuza betrayed them at the 11th hour.

Mabuza did not enforce that delegates from his home province of Mpumalanga should vote for Dlamini-Zuma despite him appearing on her slate as deputy president.

Delegates from Mpumalanga confirmed that shortly before they cast their vote on Sunday night, a number of the 708 delegates gathered.

Sources said that at the gathering, Mabuza's told delegates to "vote with their conscience" and did not "decisively enforce NDZ on his supporters".

Delegates who supported his "unity" deal asked for direction on who to vote for president, but Mabuza did not mention the name of Dlamini-Zuma.