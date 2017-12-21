Zuma backed into a corner

The ANC resolved that the new national executive committee (NEC) should "manage" the issue of two centres of power as Zuma is no longer the party president.

Presenting the conference resolutions to the media yesterday, Fikile Mbalula, head of the subcommittee on organisational renewal, said the ANC was the centre of power and would give direction and mandates to its deployees in the state.

This effectively means that Ramaphosa and the new NEC have authority over Zuma, and he is compelled to implement what they instruct him to do. If he fails to do so, they have the ability to recall him from office.

Mbalula said the resolution on the management of two centres of power did not automatically mean that a recall was in store. If the issue did come up, though, the new NEC of the party was empowered to recall him, as had been the case with Thabo Mbeki in 2008.