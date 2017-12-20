The national conference of the ANC has resolved that President Jacob Zuma should immediately appoint the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture as recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

This exerts more pressure on Zuma to appoint the commission following a court ruling that ordered him last Wednesday to appoint the commission within 30 days.

This is a blow for Zuma as the president has expressed his intention to appeal the court ruling.

The conference affirmed an earlier decision taken by the ANC national executive committee that Zuma appoint the commission.

In addition‚ Zuma appears to have lost the battle within the ANC as the national conference resolved that the commission should only focus on Madonsela's recommendations. Zuma and his supporters in the NEC were pushing for a broad inquiry dating back to 1994.

Madonsela released the report in November last year concerning allegations of an improper relationship between President Jacob Zuma‚ his son Duduzane‚ other state officials and the Gupta family.