The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is cautiously optimistic at the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new president of the ANC‚ "as we believe he is more likely than any other candidate to tackle state capture‚ corruption and gross maladministration within government".

“Of all the contenders for the ANC leadership‚ it was Ramaphosa who appears most willing to acknowledge and tackle the corruption scourge that has cost our nation dearly...‚” says Wayne Duvenage‚ Outa’s CEO.

Ramaphosa’s win does not mean that the fight against corruption is over‚ however‚ the organisation said. It stated the ANC’s internal election battle showed that the party is still riven with factions.