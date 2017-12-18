Party members said they want a leader who will stop corruption‚ unite the party and rebuild the ANC's support base.

"We have two nominees for the president position but there will be no winner in this conference. Instead we will have a candidate who will be tasked with uniting the ANC‚" said Tshepang Gopane‚ a voting delegate from the North West.

"Unity will be the winner. Whoever is announced as president must ensure that the ANC goes to the 2019 national elections united and stronger."

Gopane said he is backing Dlamini-Zuma but would accept a Ramaphosa victory because the voting process was fair.

"The conference is going according to plan‚ despite the fact that there were delays on the first day due to credentials‚" said Gauteng voting delegate Thulani Mphithikezi after casting his vote on Monday.

"The voting process was fair. Those who projected that the conference would collapse have been proven wrong. Now we are waiting for the outcome of the voting process and we hope that by the end of today CR17 will be announced as president."