South Africa

Six men arrested outside ANC conference venue for possession of stolen firearm

By Staff Writer - 18 December 2017 - 09:05
Six men have been arrested for possessing a stolen firearm outside the venue where the ANC is holding its national conference.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the men were arrested on Saturday afternoon in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg.

"It was outside the premises in the parking lot ... Police officers were conducting patrols and suspected the men of drinking alcohol. They conducted a search and found a pistol‚" he said.

The firearm had been reported stolen in the Pinetown area.

It was not clear whether the suspects were delegates to the ANC conference‚ where a successor to President Jacob Zuma will be elected.

The men are expected to appear in court on Monday.

