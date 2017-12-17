Julius Malema has been left off the historic t-shirt depicting all the previous leaders of the ANC Youth League.

On Saturday‚ the first day of the ANC’s elective conference‚ ANCYL president Collin Maine arrived at the party’s national conference in Nasrec‚ clad in a newly designed ANCYL t-shirt which had the names and pictures of all the men who’ve led the ruling party’s youth league since its inception.

But one couldn’t help but notice that the spot which was seemingly reserved for Malema’s image was blank and where his name was meant to be were the words ‘2008 expelled’.

That wasn’t however‚ the only thing which stood out on the t-shirt.