The International Crimes Bill tabled in Parliament this week will not pass through Parliament unchallenged‚ the Democratic Alliance warned on Sunday.

It said the ANC would not be permitted to absolve themselves of their duties to victims of genocides and other human rights violations taking place on a daily basis across the continent and the world.

According to DA Federal executive chairperson James Selfe‚ the bill seeks to repeal the Implementation of the Rome Statute Act and withdraw South Africa from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Selfe said that while it seems that the Bill pays lip service to South Africa’s role as a leader in the African context‚ and as a champion of dispute resolution‚ the DA is currently combing through it and have made the following observations:

- Having previously attempted to withdraw from the ICC‚ with no alternative for the prosecution of international crimes being presented‚ the ANC is now seeking to confer jurisdiction over these crimes on domestic courts; - Jurisdiction is limited to crimes committed in SA‚ crimes where the accused or a victim is a South African citizen or resident‚ and crimes where the accused is present in the country after the commission of the crime; - In order for any prosecution contemplated by this Bill to even begin‚ a warrant of arrest must be applied for by the National Prosecutor‚ or an authorised prosecutor.