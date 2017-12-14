Nadel appalled by state of affairs at NPA

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) says it is appalled by the state of affairs within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It has also asked government to take all necessary steps to strengthen the prosecuting authority to ensure it is able to carry out its functions without interference.

The organisation weighed in on the debate following the judgment in the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

The court declared as invalid the termination of the appointment of appointment of Mxolisi Nxasana as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). It also set aside the appointment of Nxasana’s successor Shaun Abrahams.

The court also ordered that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint a new NDPP within 60 days.

Zuma has indicated he intends to appeal that judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Nadel said the judgment came as a sharp and painful reminder of the compromised integrity of the NPA and the need to strengthen it.