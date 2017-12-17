Social media backlash turns best friends into strangers

Bootylicious actress Phindile Gwala was allegedly dumped by Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi as a friend over the hard cash lunch incident in Sandton.

The details about the collapse of the two TV beauties' friendship was revealed by Nkosi's public relations agency boss Sarit Tomlinson of Capacity Relations last week.

This, Tomlinson said, was because Gwala, who resigned from SABC drama Muvhango in July, had ambushed Nkosi to pose for pictures with a dish full of money in which she was showed in the company of two other men indulging in the hard cash.

The incident sparked a serious backlash from social media users and had also captured the interest of the police who, upon learning about the video, promised to investigate the incident to establish if the money paraded was not as a result of crime.