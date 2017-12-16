Prayers for divine intervention and unity set the tone at ANC conference

Listening to the prayers of the religious leaders at the ANC conference in Nasrec one could have reason to be scared.

All of them called for divine intervention‚ begging God to prevent divisions in the ANC and the formation of a new political party.

“Father we pray in the name of Jesus‚ that we chose the leaders not according to the desires of our hearts but yours. We bind all the spirits which are against righteousness which want this conference to go ahead. We revive the consciousness of those who are going to vote that they think about South Africa when they do it.

“Today is the day in which you will reveal yourself that among all the gods‚ You are different. I pray for the delegates to accept the results as they are. I pray for the one who will lose that he remains in this home. I bind the spirits of division. I bind spirits of starting new parties. There will be no new political party which will be formed after this conference in the name of Jesus. We rebuke all division in the name of Jesus‚” prayed one of the religious leaders.