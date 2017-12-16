In July this year‚ former ANC Youth League General Secretary Sindiso Magaqa was shot 15 times outside a store in Umzimkhulu in the area in KZN. He later died in hospital from his wounds. Magaqa had exposed corruption in the Umzimkhulu Municipality.

On 30 August‚ an ANC councillor in the Mkhambathini Municipality in the KZN Midlands‚ Kwazi Mkhize‚ was shot dead by an unknown assailant outside the Nkanyezini Community Hall.

Mohamed said political killings and violence were not new to South Africa. The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) estimates that there were at least 600 politically motivated killings between 1996 and 2016‚ she noted.

Politicians occupying political offices‚ she added‚ are often targeted for killings as a result of rivalries for positions or for their non-tolerance to corruption. According to SALGA‚ since 2011‚ more than 43 councillors have been killed while 24 others were injured.

Mohamed said South African Police Service (SAPS) figures supported SALGA’s findings. In the last eight years‚ 45 councillors were killed nationwide‚ of which 24 were in KZN province.

“We are especially concerned with the concentration of murders in KZN‚ in particular at Glebelands hostel in Durban. Since January 2014‚ over 55 people have been killed with only 14 arrests made‚ and the killings continue. This is utterly unacceptable‚” said Mohamed.

“Something meaningful must urgently be done about ending political assassinations in South Africa because they threaten the entire human rights environment in the country. High-level political leadership is critically needed to protect the right to life and the safety and security of everyone‚ including politicians‚ political candidates and civil servants.”