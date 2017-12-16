South Africa

'Don't cry. Zuma will leave and move to Dubai' - Music is the food of love at ANC conference

By Claudi Mailovich - 16 December 2017 - 17:15
President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma greets Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former minister and chairwoman of the African Union Commission, at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma greets Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former minister and chairwoman of the African Union Commission, at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Jacob Zuma made his last appearance as ANC  leader at a national elective conference on Saturday.

But the day was not about him. It was about the candidates who competed for his position and who will lead the ANC later during this conference‚ which is set to take place until Wednesday.

Delegates sang in support of their preferred candidates ahead of Zuma's last opening address in the expansive Nasrec Hall‚ decked out in yellow.

While songs punted Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa‚ not a t-shirt in sight bore their images.

Delegates from KwaZulu-Natal‚ North West‚ the Free State‚ some from Mpumalanga and from the Women's League sang Dlamini-Zuma's praises as she sat stone-faced on the stage.

She eventually gave a small smile‚ and took out her phone to seemingly take pictures or videos of her adoring supporters.

She made her rounds on stage‚ greeting Lindiwe Sisulu and Jeff Radebe‚ who both had placed their names in the hat to become ANC president before branches had their way with nominations.

She looked proud as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greeted her with a hug and a kiss.

Ramaphosa walked onto the stage with the rest of the top six officials.

A group of delegates brought it back to the controversial Gupta family‚ singing‚ roughly translated‚ "Don't cry. Zuma will leave and move to Dubai."

ANC conference as it unfolds LIVE

Follow the ANC 54th national conference as it elects a new president and decides on policy for the next five years.
News
7 hours ago

Court cases won't affect ANC national conference‚ says Mantashe

The ANC on Friday said the outcomes of a North West court case that nullified the Bojanala regional conference would have no bearing on the upcoming ...
News
1 day ago

Will policies adopted at ANC conference translate into action?

Delegates attending the ANC national elective conference are expected to discuss a number of important policies.
News
6 hours ago

ANC national conference delegates in high spirits

African National Congress delegates attending the 54th national elective conference have started rolling in at Soweto's Nasrec Expo Centre.
News
6 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X