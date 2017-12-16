African National Congress delegates attending the 54th national elective conference have started rolling in at Soweto's Nasrec Expo Centre

Clad in party colours‚ a majority of delegates are in high spirits as they sing different revolutionary songs in support of the presidential hopefuls who are bidding to success Jacob Zuma as president of the movement.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be the early favourite among many based on the groups that have arrived so far.

A group from Gauteng‚ Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal entered the venue chanting pro #CR17 songs.

"Siyeza siphete iBuffalo‚" sang the Gauteng group‚ indicating that their preferred candidate is Ramaphosa.