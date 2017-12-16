South Africa

ANC national conference delegates in high spirits

By Bafana Nzimande - 16 December 2017 - 11:30
File photo of ANC members celebrating.
African National Congress delegates attending the 54th national elective conference have started rolling in at Soweto's Nasrec Expo Centre

Clad in party colours‚ a majority of delegates are in high spirits as they sing different revolutionary songs in support of the presidential hopefuls who are bidding to success Jacob Zuma as president of the movement.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be the early favourite among many based on the groups that have arrived so far.

A group from Gauteng‚ Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal entered the venue chanting pro #CR17 songs.

"Siyeza siphete iBuffalo‚" sang the Gauteng group‚ indicating that their preferred candidate is Ramaphosa.

"Ha tsa maye"‚ a group of Northern Cape delegates sang.

Security is beefed up around the main entrance‚ with some members of the police riding horses as they monitor proceedings. More delegates are still streaming in.

"Siyovotela wena Nkosazana‚" sang another group from KwaZulu-Natal‚ saying they will vote for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

