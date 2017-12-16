South Africa

Don't be reckless with the economy‚ says Zuma

By Genevieve Quintal - 16 December 2017 - 17:42
ANC President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates at the 54th ANC National Conference taking place in Nesrac. Image: MASI LOSI
President Jacob Zuma has called for action to revive the economy‚ but warned against acting recklessly.

"We must tread carefully but act because of the serious economic challenges facing our country currently‚" he told the ANC's 54th national conference.

"The economy remains fragile... Improved policy implementation‚ which must be a key focus area in this conference‚ will improve the employment and investment outcome."

