Who the youth want to lead the ruling party

The ANC's succession battle has left members of the party's youth league divided over who should take over the reins from President Jacob Zuma.

Sowetan spoke to some of the young people in Soweto ahead of this weekend's elective conference to gauge their views on the matter.

Some of the youth expressed their support for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom they said will "fix the ANC", while others said Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be instrumental in implementing radical economic transformation.

Pitso Moremi, 25, ANCYL member from Phiri, backed Ramaphosa as the next president of the ruling party.

"I believe Cyril will be the next president of the ANC.

"I know that NDZ will give him a run for his money because she also has the backing of big provinces like Free State and some of the structures within the party like the women's league ... but I think he will win it," Moremi said.

He said even if Ramaphosa failed to win, he would like to see the incoming president focusing on a number of issues that affect the youth such as education and unemployment.