ANC treasurer general Dr Zweli Mkhize wants the party’s 54th national conference to restore the confidence and dignity of all South Africans.

“We must look at our leaders and make sure that we get the best of what the African National Congress can offer amongst ourselves and then take the ANC forward‚” he said.

Mkhize called on councillors to remain “humble” and show “exemplary” behaviour in serving their constituency.

“We need to correct our politics. It must be politics of service delivery. We look at how you work with our people … We don’t want you because you belong to my faction‚ which will protect you even when you are doing wrong.”

Mkhize addressed a crowd of about 200 ANC supporters on Sunday afternoon in the Emdeni Secondary School hall in Emdeni South‚ Soweto.

He said radical economic transformation would be addressed at the ruling party’s conference to bring the economy to the “majority of our people”.

He said on the sidelines there should be economic growth “not just in the main suburbs such as Sandton”.

Mkhize did a walkabout in Protea North in Soweto earlier on Sunday. He wore formal black pants‚ black takkies‚ an ANC golf shirt and a hat branded with the colours of the ruling party. As he made his way from one house to the next‚ several cars drove past‚ hooted and pumped their fists in the air.

Mkhize is one of the hopefuls aiming to become the next ANC president. The national conference starts on Saturday in Nasrec‚ Soweto. The favourites are Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday ruled that Advocate Shaun Abrahams be removed as the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Mkhize said: “We have to respect the ruling of the court.”

A full bench made the ruling. Judge president Dunstan Mlambo also said Ramaphosa‚ and not President Jacob Zuma‚ must appoint the new NDPP within 60 days. Zuma said he would appeal the High Court ruling.