South Africa

Massive accident shuts N3 freeway between Joburg and Durban

By Matthew Savides - 15 December 2017 - 06:44
Stock Image of ambulance lights
Stock Image of ambulance lights
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A seven-car pile-up has closed the N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban on the eve of what is traditionally the official start of the festive season.

Details were still emerging on the specifics of the incident‚ but officials have confirmed that the road is closed in the vicinity of Van Reenen’s Pass due to an accident involving seven vehicles. About 2km away from that scene there was another accident involving two trucks.

The accident took place on the Durban-bound lanes‚ but has affected the entire road.

It is unclear how many people have been injured‚ or how long the scene will take to clear.

The first notification of the accident was posted on the official N3 Toll Concession Twitter account shortly after 4am. Eight hours earlier the Concession had warned of misty conditions at Van Reenen’s.

An update at 5.20 on the @N3Route account said: “Entire road closed. All traffic stacked. Please be cautious.”

The December 16 weekend is one of the biggest and busiest in Durban‚ and is usually the first weekend when visitors from other parts of the country flock to the coastal city.

Traffic officers must do their work without the bribery during this festive season

It is commonly known that traffic police will go all out to ensure public safety during the festive season. It is also noteworthy to indicate that ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Need a safe and cheap car? AA safety check nails 23 out 25

Only two out of 25 car models currently priced under R160‚000‚ vetted by the Automobile Association in South Africa‚ have “acceptable safety”.These ...
Business
1 month ago

Tourists assured that safety is 'top priority' in Cape Town

The shooting of alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen at Cape Town International Airport has prompted Western Cape and Cape Town tourism‚ trade and ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Next leader of the ANC? Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s road to power
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X