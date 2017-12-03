Crime may force clinics to cut hours

Limpopo's MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba has vowed to withhold 24-hour services at clinics until the security crisis at health facilities in the province is resolved.

She said the community had to get involved.

"If you want 24-hour service, provide security for us. If you can't provide security for me, don't ask me for 24 hours," she said during a launch for security committees at a hotel in Polokwane yesterday.

Ramathuba said she would not force nurses to work at night as they fear being raped and robbed.

The department's deputy director-general Matome Mawasha said the department was in serious trouble.