NDPP Shaun Abrahams extends Zuma's deadline on corruption charges

National director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has extended President Jacob Zuma's deadline to explain why he should not face corruption charges‚ eNCA reported on Monday.

Zuma now has until 31 January next year to make a submission to Abrahams on why the case against him should be dropped. His initial deadline had been November 30 but the president requested more time to consult with his lawyers.

Abrahams has to decide whether or not to pursue 783 charges against Zuma. However‚ Abrahams's own future is uncertain after the High Court in Pretoria ruled last week that the prosecution boss's appointment was invalid.

The court gave the National Prosecuting Authority 60 days to appoint Abrahams's replacement but said Zuma was not in a position to find a successor since he was conflicted as a result of the hanging charges. The court ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should find a replacement for Abrahams.

Abrahams has been accused of protecting Zuma from prosecution. Both Zuma and Abrahams have indicated that they will appeal last week's ruling.