Retired judge Zak Yacoob says the Pretoria High Court order dismissing President Jacob Zuma’s application to review the public protector’s state capture report is an indictment to those who support his leadership.

“It [the judgment] is justifiable because Zuma and his corrupt ANC have done our country so much harm‚” said Yacoob on Radio 702 on Thursday.

“It’s an indictment not only on Zuma. I think it’s an indictment to those in the ANC who’ve tolerated his leadership for so long‚” he said.

On Wednesday‚ Judge Dunstan Mlambo found that Zuma’s review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendations on alleged state capture was ill-advised and reckless. He also noted that it was a delaying tactic.

Zuma brought an application to set aside the remedial action.