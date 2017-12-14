The murder and attempted murder case against Matthew Benson is heading to the Pretoria High Court.

On Thursday‚ the case was postponed to January 26 in order to obtain a High Court date following an application by the prosecution.

Benson's charges are linked to the mysterious disappearance of Tebogo Ndlovu‚ who was last seen on August 2‚ when he and two accomplices were shot at while stealing oranges at a Mooinooi farm owned by Benson's parents in the North West province.