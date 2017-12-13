Detectives investigating the murder of a staff sergeant at the Oudtshoorn infantry school‚ who was stabbed multiple times in the back and chin‚ have traced a second suspect to Port Elizabeth.

Preston Titus‚ 47‚ was found dead at his home just over a week ago.

“Thorough investigation in pursuit of the truth behind the murder led the investigation team to Port Elizabeth where a 30-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the murder‚” the SAPS said in a statement.