The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) is relieved that taxpayers do not have to pay for President Jacob Zuma's failed attempts to stop the Public Protector’s State of Capture report and the inquiry she recommended.

“For too long the President has used public funds to fight his personal battles‚” Ben Theron‚ Outa’s Chief Operating Officer‚ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“. . . Taxpayers’ money should be used to provide services to the South African public and not to enrich the Zuma power elite.”

Today’s two judgments by Judge Dunstan Mlambo are a significant step in opposing and reversing state capture‚ said Theron. "Not only must the President personally pay the costs of two legal actions arising from his attempts to frustrate the report and the commission of inquiry it recommended‚ but the long-awaited‚ independent inquiry into state capture must now be appointed."