Former public protector Thuli Madonsela burst into tears of joy as the High court in Pretoria trashed President Jacob Zuma’s bid to set aside her damning State of Capture report‚ with the court ordering the president to personally pay the costs for his “reckless” move.

She sat in the front row in the public gallery‚ occasionally nodding and smiling contentedly as Judge Dunstan Mlambo demolished Zuma’s every ground for the “ill-advised” review.

Madonsela said she was happy that the judiciary dismissed the review application‚ saying she and her team did their best.

“…but we knew that judges are the ultimate guardians of the Constitution and could reach a different decision and I am quite happy that they saw the matter the way we did‚” she said.

Madonsela said the cost order against Zuma‚ which could easily run into millions‚ would make government officials reflect and pause after a decision had been made by the Public Protector or the courts.

She said increasingly people just took a matter on review within minutes of the decision being made‚ saying this gave her a sense that people do not apply their minds. “I would think that this kind of decision by the court is trying to say to people ‘please pause‚ please think about the implications for good governance and implications for the use of taxpayers’ monies’‚” she said.

Madonsela released the report‚ titled State of Capture‚ in November last year‚ detailing allegations of an improper relationship between Zuma‚ some state officials and the controversial Gupta family who are in business with his son Duduzane.

In the scathing judgment by a full bench‚ Judge Mlambo said the review application was a clear non-starter and Zuma was reckless in pursuing it. He said his conduct fell short of the high standard expressed in the Constitution.