Highlands Park, Papic's Royal Eagles qualify for Nedbank Cup last 32

National First Division leaders Highlands Park have squeezed into the Nedbank Cup Last 32 with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Real Kings in Tembisa on Wednesday.

A brace from veteran striker Petrus Ngebo, both set up by Namibia international Peter Shalulile, handed Highlands Park the win after they had fallen behind to an early goal for Lindokuhle Mtshali.

Kosta Papic’s return to Royal Eagles has brought immediate dividends after they qualified for the Last 32 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over 2009 finalists University of Pretoria.

After a goalless first half, Joshua Sauls, Sandile Kukeka and Kenneth Makgothi got the goals for the Durban club.

Jomo Cosmos are out of the competition after they lost on penalties to struggling Ubuntu Cape Town, who had taken the lead in the game through Bukhosi Sibanda.

Cosmos hit back when Ivorian Dahou Lebahi converted from the penalty spot, and with neither side able to find another goal, penalties were needed to separate the sides and the Cape Town club held their nerve for the win 3-1.

Cape Town All Stars claimed a routine 2-0 home success over Tshakhuma Madzivhadila thanks to goals from Simphiwe Tshabalala and Lucky Setelele, while Richards Bay claimed an excellent 2-1 win at Witbank Spurs.

Stanley Muishond got both their goals, either side of a Doctor Skhosana strike for the home side.

Finally on Wednesday, Mthatha Bucks came from behind to seal a 2-1 extra-time win over Uthongathi.

Khangela Zungu had the visitors in front, but Linda Bhengu equalised from the penalty-spot to take the game to extra-time, where Mpho Erasmus found the winner.

In the two matches played on Tuesday, Stellenbosch FC thumped Mbombela United 3-0, and Super Eagles defeated 2011 finalists Black Leopards by the same scoreline.

The eigth qualifiers will now join the 16 Premier League teams and eight amateur sides from the SAFA structures in the Last 32, which is scheduled to be played in early February.

SuperSport United are the current holders of the Nedbank Cup after winning in the last two seasons.