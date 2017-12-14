EFF leader Julius Malema has put his head on a block about who will win the ANC's hotly contested leadership race this weekend.

Malema suggested on Thursday that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the ruling party's next president. The ANC is due to meet from Saturday to Wednesday to decide its future. A new leader is expected to be announced by Sunday‚ barring any disruptions or delays.

"For those asking for my predictions‚ I think he will win‚" Malema tweeted.

"I don't think she stands a good chance‚ despite her good struggle credentials‚ she's currently surrounded and supported by crooks."

He did not mention any names but Ramaphosa and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are known to be the main contenders in the political showdown.

Malema's views are in line with nominations from the ANC's provincial general councils‚ which indicate that Ramaphosa is in the lead. But allegations of vote-buying and rigging have swirled in recent days‚ suggesting that Dlamini-Zuma's camp would go all out to secure victory.

Dlamini-Zuma‚ a former cabinet minister‚ on Wednesday night scoffed at the allegations‚ saying that she had put in the work to garner support.

Malema‚ a former ANC youth leader‚ has gained a reputation for predicting developments in the governing party.