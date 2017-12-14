Sibanye-Stillwater to buy troubled platinum producer Lonmin

South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater has agreed to buy Lonmin in an all-share deal, valuing the troubled platinum producer at about 285 million pounds ($382 million).

Lonmin, the world’s third biggest platinum producer, has been battling weak global platinum prices and soaring operating costs in South Africa, where laying off workers to improve profitability is a highly sensitive issue.

Lonmin’s shares in London jumped 20% by 0916 GMT, after falling more than 90% in past five years as it struggled with a cash crunch. Sibanye-Stillwater’s stock fell 2.6% in Johannesburg.

“This is a bailout deal for Lonmin,” said Nedbank precious metals analyst Leon Esterhuizen. “It makes for a good match, but it doesn’t resolve oversupply of the PGM (platinum group metals)industry.”

Global platinum prices are trading around their lowest levels since early 2016. The market has been grappling with bloated overground supply and declining demand from the automotive industry.

Lonmin, listed in London since 1961, was undergoing an operational review to help resolve its cash crunch that led its banks to relax some debt covenants. The miner has tapped shareholders for cash three times since 2009.