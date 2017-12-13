An official of the City of Johannesburg has been suspended for allegedly trying to frustrate investigations into a broadband network tender.

In a statement released by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ he said that an update from the forensic investigation into the 900km fibre broadband network revealed that the costs were higher than the R1.3-billion initially thought.

“The investigation has since revealed that costs relating to the deal currently amount to R1.7-billion. Based on the progress report provided to me‚ these costs are likely to rise as investigators delve deeper into alleged payments which had gone unaccounted for‚” Mashaba said.

“The investigating team’s report also implicates two members of national government‚ a Minister and Deputy Minister‚ as benefiting from the previous administration’s decision to purchase the fibre network - to the tune of almost R200-million. The preliminary findings also strongly indicate that members of the ANC were‚ from the outset‚ deeply involved in manipulating the City’s tender process with respect to the deal.”

He added that an official has been suspended for deliberately frustrating the investigation.

“The suspended official refused to allow investigators access to a number of devices which were believed to contain crucial information relating to the investigation. The City was forced to obtain a court order to create mirror images of the official’s devices so as to preserve all information on the devices and ensure that potential key evidence relating to the investigation was not destroyed‚” Mashaba said.