Benni must find outlet for his frustration

A position into which he was parachuted without experience was always going to be a baptism of fire for Benni McCarthy, but it's about time someone at Cape Town City had a word with him.

This past weekend, TV images showed McCarthy once again losing his cool with his players after they let in a late equaliser to drop two valuable points against SuperSport United.

McCarthy was seen mouthing unprintables at his players by the dugout after the match, interrupted by handshakes from the opposition ranks who were offered a grin.

It's normal for a coach to be upset with his staff when instructions are not followed. We've read how, for instance, Sir Alex Ferguson once kicked a boot into the face of David Beckham, which led to the latter requiring stitches above his eye, following a loss to the mighty Arsenal.

Coaches also constantly harangue their players on the touchline, remonstrating with them when they don't follow instructions.

But McCarthy has appeared somewhat too stone-faced, and the incident at the weekend was another in a long list that has seen him publicly humiliate his players.

He has spoken of them needing to pull up their socks, and requiring "a kick up the backside", as well as being captured shouting "p***" at an opposition player. He has also castigated referees at almost every opportunity.

But the sight of him raging with anger at the weekend - doubtless aware that TV crews were filming - made one wonder what goes on behind the supposed sanctuary of the dressing room.

It must be hell having to face McCarthy when you've made a mistake.

Of course McCarthy is a known outspoken character - even in his playing days he spoke his mind.

I remember him defying media ban orders during his tumultuous Bafana Bafana career to speak to us on matters that had been declared unspeakable.

But coaching is a different territory.

It requires tact and diplomacy, the art of shielding your players publicly and berating them in private.

City owner John Comitis should have a word with his coach, who otherwise has acquitted himself well despite being a novice. As McCarthy is finding out, coaching can be a lonely job.