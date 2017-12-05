Ombudsman to investigate Joburg billing system

The Office of the Ombudsman in Johannesburg will conduct a systemic investigation into alleged maladministration in the city’s billing system.

In the quarterly report for the period between July 1 and September 30 this year‚ the office said 79% of the complaints lodged with it related to billing.

The office said the high rate of complaints regarding billing pointed to a systematic deficiency in the billing system of the municipality.

“Whilst the Revenue Department and relevant entities such as City Power‚ Joburg Water and Pikitup have been largely co-operating with the Office of Ombudsman to resolve the individual billing-related complaints‚ it is evident from the number of complaints that there is need to address the root cause of the billing problems‚” the office said in its report.

It said the issues to be investigated included lengthy turnaround times in replacing defective meters‚ incompatible IT systems between the Revenue Department and the utilities and different accounts on one property.