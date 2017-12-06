Disgraced accountant to spend eight years in jail for fraud

Disgraced Cape Town chartered accountant Willem Roux Mouton‚ found guilty last year of defrauding the Eastern Cape Development Corporation in 2012‚ after stealing R1.3-million meant to boost a small business‚ will spend the next eight years in jail.

This after Mouton failed to pay back the money as he was ordered to do by the court last year.

After he was found guilty of one count of theft and one count of fraud on October 5 2016‚ the East London regional court gave Mouton an ultimatum to pay back the money within a nine-month period or face jail. ECDC approached the court this year after Mouton made no payment.

Mouton was sentenced to eight years in jail. The sentence was suspended for five years. The prison sentence was set to commence only if he didn't pay the money.

Mouton was arrested by the Hawks in Cape Town in 2014 following months of investigation by its Commercial Crime Unit.