Anti-apartheid activist and retired Constitutional Court judge Zak Yacoob is concerned about the state of the country but says he still has hope it will be mended because of the enlightening Constitution.

Reflecting on his judicial work which began in the apartheid era‚ Yacoob said: "Although I have said publicly that [President] Jacob Zuma and the majority of people that influence the African National Congress are liars and rogues and though I have said that Jacob Zuma is a racist‚ my view still is that compared to 1994‚ we still have today an anti-apartheid society which is still a million times better than what it was before.

“My criticism of today’s government which remains completely strong‚ must not be equated with my criticism of the Constitution. The Constitution is wonderful. My criticism of the government is that they are acting anti a constitution.”

The outspoken judge‚ who is blind‚ is no stranger to going against the tide.

During his telephonic interview‚ he said the one burning issue that he believed the Constitutional Court needed to take a look at was the decriminalisation of sex work.

"I am not saying sex work is a good thing nor am I saying that it is a bad thing. The morality of it does not interest me‚" Yacoob told The Times during a telephonic discussion with the publication on December 10‚ which marked the 21st anniversary of the Constitution. "I think making sex work criminal is wrong for the reason that it is against the right to make their own decision… [Prostitutes] are the most vulnerable people as far as HIV is concerned .We cannot solve the HIV crisis without decriminalising sex work so I think that is an issue which I would love the court to reconsider in the Constitution era of today.”