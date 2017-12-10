In with the new‚ out with the old. The SA Social Security Agency and the SA Post Office have reached a landmark agreement to usher in a new social grant payment system that will see recipients getting their grants from banks‚ various merchants and spaza shops.

The agreement was finalised on November 17 and the services agreement was entered into last week on Tuesday - just in time for submission to the Constitutional Court on Friday.

The contract Sassa has with Cash Paymaster Services was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court but the court extended its validity to 1 April 2018.

The new system‚ the Hybrid Model‚ will kick in on 1 April 2018.

Unveiling the plan in Pretoria on Sunday‚ minister in the Presidency responsible for monitoring and evaluation‚ Jeff Radebe‚ said this agreement gave effect to the implementation of the phasing in of Sapo and the Postbank as a service provider and also one of the key channels through which grants will be paid.

He said the implementation of the new plan made provision for four key channels through which beneficiaries across the country will receive their grants: - Payments through bank accounts of beneficiaries’ choice with commercial banks; - Payment through merchants in large retail shops; - Payments through the Postbank of Sapo at its outlets; as well as - Payments through a second tier of merchants which include village banks‚ general dealers‚ small retail outlets‚ Spaza shops‚ cooperatives which are legally registered and SA owned and operated.