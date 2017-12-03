Court baffled how attempted rape accused got bail

A magistrate who presided over an attempted rape case against a Seshego, Limpopo, teacher was taken aback by the mysterious circumstances surrounding the granting of bail to the accused.

The teacher, 52, appeared before Magistrate Marc Rykenburg in the Seshego Magistrate's Court for the attempted rape of a 12-year-old pupil.

Rykenburg said he could not see documents indicating how the teacher was granted bail and for how much. He postponed the case to February 13 in order to get all details.

"I cannot proceed with the matter before I familiarise myself with the contents of the docket and the circumstances surrounding the manner in which the bail was granted," Rykenburg said.

He ordered the teacher to adhere to conditions of his bail until his next appearance.