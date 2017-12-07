Police and organisers of the annual matric Rage Festival have confirmed that an 18-year-old partygoer was allegedly raped at a premier Umhlanga‚ Durban‚ hotel on Monday.

This publication can reveal that the girl reported being sexual assaulted‚ apparently at the Umhlanga Sands Hotel. The beachfront hotel has been block booked for the festival attendees.

However‚ police had‚ by the time of publishing‚ not yet charged the suspect.

The incident has marred the week-long Rage Festival‚ as thousands of teen revellers have flocked to the coast to let their hair down after final exams.

Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that detectives were dealing with a rape investigation.

“An incident took place on Monday at a hotel in Umhlanga where an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a known suspect. The suspect was arrested and will appear in court soon‚” he said.

Zwane said that the man had been detained but had not yet been formally charged. It was unclear exactly when he would be charged.

Parents have forked out thousands of rand for their children to let their hair down at the festival‚ with packages priced from R800 to R4‚500 for a black VVIP ticket. The sold-out Black passport‚ which was limited to 750‚ gives guests the ultimate‚ exclusive VVIP Rage Festival experience with private lounges with bars and welcome drinks.

Priya Naidoo‚ spokeswoman for Tsogo Sun‚ which owns Umhlanga Sands‚ confirmed “an alleged incident” in one of their hotel rooms.

“Tsogo Sun condemns any and all acts of sexual assault. The safety of our guests remains our highest priority‚” she said‚ adding that the company was also aware of the police investigation into the incident.

Paul Rowney‚ spokesman for the Red Frogs‚ a support group for school leavers that sets up at the festival every year‚ said that partygoers should be mindful of their friends.