Eskom acting chairman Sethembe Khoza has rated the management of the utility over the last two years at three out of ten where ten is the highest score.

He gave the low rating under questioning by Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh during the inquiry into state capture being conducted by Parliament's public enterprises committee.

Wednesday was the last sitting of the inquiry for 2017 and it will resume in January.

Khoza‚ who prior to being appointed acting chairman‚ was an ordinary board member of the utility since November 2014‚ said his rating was based on the high turnover of chairpersons and CEOs at the utility.

There have been six CEOs since May 2014‚ the majority of them in an acting capacity. Khoza said this turnover eroded the institutional memory of the company and prevented CEOs from executing a strategy.