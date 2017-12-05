Down to the wire for Cyril, Nkosazana

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa had by yesterday been nominated by five provinces to become the ANC president, while his opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received support from four provinces.

KwaZulu-Natal province, nominated Dlamini-Zuma at its provincial general council (PGC) last night.

Dlamini-Zuma has also received support from the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa has received backing from the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Northern Cape.

It is not clear who is leading the national race, though.

At conference the leagues, made up of the ANC Youth League and ANC Women's League, and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, still have to vote.