Sihle Zikalala rubbishes 'CR17' and Zweli Mkhize 'new deal'

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's so-called "new deal" and treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize's "unity" posture were marked targets in KwaZulu-Natal as the provincial ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala tore through what he termed "un-ANC tendencies".

Delivering his political overview report at the opening of the KZN provincial general council yesterday, Zikalala said the "new deal" was not an ANC policy position.

"The ongoing contestation about the content of policy trajectory between those who advance a liberal perspective defined as the new deal and the fundamental programme of radical economic transformation must, once and for all, be settled by the 54th national conference," Zikalala said.

"It must be clear that there is no ambiguity in the ANC. There is no policy of the new deal ever discussed by any structures of the ANC."

Without mentioning him by name, Zikalala tore into Mkhize's campaign - which calls for the collapse of slate politics in support of a united ANC.

"These are individuals who want to elevate themselves above the collective." Many believed Zikalala might have referred to ANC Mpumalanga chairman David Mabuza's political stunt, but denied this.

On Friday, Mabuza said he was willing to give up his nomination as deputy president if this would unite the party after most of ANC branches in Mpumalanga had nominated "unity" for the top-six positions, creating confusion as to who the province actually wants to be party president.