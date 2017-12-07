"We want to clean the corruption in the ANC as well as in the government so the major reason why we are heading to court is because people were persuaded to nominate 'unity' whereas in the forms it was indicated categorically clearly that people had to put their details and they must substantiate [their preferred candidates] first name and second name‚ but it was a different case‚" said Malomane.

He dismissed claims that Phosa was disgruntled which is the main reason why he is heading to court‚ stating that in fact it was Mabuza who was the bitter one.

"Phosa doesn’t hate DD‚ he doesn't even worry about DD. Phosa is worried about the principles and the policies of the ANC as we the members of the ANC in Mpumalanga are worried [about].

"Early this year‚ we had four RGCs (regional executive general councils) whereby we were electing leadership of the REC (regional executive council) then the man (Mabuza) instructed his dogs that they need not to contest. He [told them] that he wants all those leaders in the region to remain as is. How can you (Mabuza) do that in a democratic country because everybody has a right to contest and to be contested?" he asked.

Malomane claimed that court was their last resort with regards to Phosa's claim as they exhausted all internal processes of the party. He said Phosa started at his branch then went on to complain at the regional level‚ then to the province and finally to the office of the secretary general led by Gwede Mantashe.

However‚ ANC communications manager Khusela Sangoni said the top structure of the party had not received any complaint from Phosa.