Limpopo ANC snubs Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the minister of international relations and co-operation who is on the slate of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has been rejected by her own province, Limpopo, for the position of ANC treasurer-general.

Instead, the province officially nominated ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile to replace Zweli Mkhize. This after its provincial general council (PGC) announced the nominations for the ANC's top six in Polokwane on Monday.

Nkoana-Mashabane is former provincial executive committee member and is currently ANC Women's League treasurer-general. Yesterday, the ANC provincial secretary, Nocks Seabi, could not explain why Limpopo rejected her.

"We never discussed it," he said.

However, Seabi said the outcomes of the PGC reflected the decisions of branches.

ANC Youth League Limpopo secretary Che Selane, one of Dlamini-Zuma's staunchest supporters, told Sowetan that the rejection of Nkoana-Mashabane was factional. "How do you leave one of your own and choose a person from another province? It shows hatred. But be that as it may, they have made their choice."