Limpopo ANC snubs Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the minister of international relations and co-operation who is on the slate of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has been rejected by her own province, Limpopo, for the position of ANC treasurer-general.
Instead, the province officially nominated ANC Gauteng chairman Paul Mashatile to replace Zweli Mkhize. This after its provincial general council (PGC) announced the nominations for the ANC's top six in Polokwane on Monday.
Nkoana-Mashabane is former provincial executive committee member and is currently ANC Women's League treasurer-general. Yesterday, the ANC provincial secretary, Nocks Seabi, could not explain why Limpopo rejected her.
"We never discussed it," he said.
However, Seabi said the outcomes of the PGC reflected the decisions of branches.
ANC Youth League Limpopo secretary Che Selane, one of Dlamini-Zuma's staunchest supporters, told Sowetan that the rejection of Nkoana-Mashabane was factional. "How do you leave one of your own and choose a person from another province? It shows hatred. But be that as it may, they have made their choice."
Nkoana-Mashabane, through her spokesman Clayson Monyela, said she was not keen to comment.
However, all is not lost for her. She has also been nominated by Free State and North West.
The two provinces are backing Dlamini-Zuma to take over as ANC president. But, another dynamic for her slate is that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has nominated Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane for the position of treasurer-general instead of Nkoana-Mashabane. Mokonyane refused to comment about her nomination.
If Mokonyane does not decline her nomination in favour of Nkoana-Mashabane, the camp of Dlamini-Zuma is going to split, meaning Mashatile could become treasurer-general by default.
Political analyst Elvis Masoga said the divisions in the camp of Dlamini-Zuma would work well for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. "The divisions symbolise an advantage for Ramaphosa's camp," she said.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said the ANC branches prefer Mokonyane as opposed to Nkoana-Mashabane.