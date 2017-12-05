The United Democratic Movement (UDM) in Eastern Cape has called on premier Phumulo Masualle to allow the axe to fall on the provincial government director-general (DG)‚ Marion Mbina-Mthembu‚ after her implication in the misuse of state funds for Nelson Mandela’s funeral‚ which was revealed in the public protector’s report.

Mbina-Mthembu was fingered by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for having “misdirected” the provincial government in 2013 into channelling about R300-million of taxpayers’ money to the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).

The money transferred from government coffers was meant for social infrastructure in the province‚ but on Mbina-Mthembu’s advice‚ the provincial government transferred it to the ECDC to be used on preparations for Mandela's funeral.