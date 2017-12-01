Parly CEO barred from speaking to staff‚ placed on suspension
Embattled secretary to parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has been ordered to cease communications with all parliamentary staff until disciplinary proceedings against him have been concluded.
This comes after he was placed on precautionary suspension by his bosses‚ National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and her National Council of Provinces (NCOP) counterpart Thandi Modise‚ on Thursday.
The controversial Mgidlana was suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary process that will be instituted against him.
As one of the conditions of the suspension‚ Mgidlana has been barred from communicating with parliamentary staff members‚ its contractors or stakeholders.
Modise and Mbete had resolved to institute disciplinary proceedings against Mgidlana for alleged corruption and maladministration after asking him last month to make representations on why he should not be suspended.
Mgidlana's suspension was communicated to the staff of parliament on Thursday by acting secretary Baby Tyawa in an internal memo that has since been leaked to TimesLIVE.
Tyawa ordered staff to refrain from engaging with Mgidlana on any matters relating to the disciplinary process.
"It should be noted that this precautionary suspension does not in any way constitute a judgment or penalty against the secretary to parliament. He remains innocent until proven otherwise‚" said Tyawa.
Mgidlana has been on special leave since June 9 after allegations were levelled against him by public sector union NEHAWU.
In a preliminary probe‚ an audit committee of parliament has since found that the allegations were serious and disciplinary action should be taken against Mgidlana.
The allegations levelled against Mgidlana include an ex-gratia bonus payment of R71‚000 after just two months in his position.
He is also accused of improper allocation of a study bursary‚ abuse of parliament's travel policies and ordering staff to chauffeur him in blue-light cars‚ travelling with his wife and staying at fancy hotels on parliament's tab.