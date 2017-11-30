Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training is pushing for a forensic investigation into how R14-million was paid in error to a student from Walter Sisulu University.

Months after details about the payment became known‚ there is still scant insight into how the massive sum was paid‚ instead of the usual R1‚400 National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance‚ to Sibongile Mani.

Instead of immediately reporting the mistake‚ she went on a shopping spree‚ spending more than R800‚000 in 73 days on alcohol‚ cellphones and weaves.

Intellimali‚ the company tasked by the university to distribute NSFAS funding‚ opened a case of theft against her.

The higher education and training committee on Wednesday called on the department of higher education and training to urgently conduct a forensic investigation.