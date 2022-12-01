Cemetery workouts help Zimbabwe township residents feel alive

It is early morning at a cemetery in Zimbabwe's Warren Park, a few miles west of central Harare, and 19-year-old Lesly Madubeko is drenched in sweat from an hour-long workout.

He wakes up at 4am to join dozens of exercise fanatics jogging and joining aerobics classes in what he admits is an unusual location to try to keep fit.

Many Zimbabweans are taking to working out after being cooped up during the Covid pandemic. But due to lack of facilities in the townships, residents have had to improvise and the leafy, multi-faith Warren Hills cemetery is proving a popular venue for some, if a bit worrying for others.

"People are uncomfortable about the graveyard, but I see nothing wrong with coming here. Our rural folk are always superstitious but we are not afraid," Madubeko tells Reuters.