South Africa

'For now, no-one can be arrested or deported'

Zimbabwe exemption permit case delayed

The ZEP is due to expire on June 30

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 29 November 2022 - 07:48
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

The Helen Suzman Foundation’s (HSF’s) challenge of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP), which was set down for Monday, will now be heard in April.

The director of the foundation, Nicole Fritz, said a three-bench panel of judges would hear the matter when it resumed. 

“We are disappointed that hearing dates could not be secured earlier in that we are anxious to have the matter heard by the courts and for a just resolution to be determined,” said Fritz.

The ZEP is due to expire on June 30. The HSF wants the high court in Pretoria to declare the decision by Motsoaledi to terminate the ZEP – and his limited extension to the permit – unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The application is being opposed by the home affairs minister.

On the case only being heard in 2023, Zimbabwe Immigration Federation chair Luke Dzviti said: “For now it's not a train smash, I am not really disappointed because we still have a grace period. It’s fine as long as it happens before Zimbabwean nationals who are ZEP holders become illegal immigrants.

“As long as for now, their directive says, we are fine with that.” 

TimesLIVE

Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don't apply for legal status 'will be punished', says Motsoaledi

Expired Zimbabwean exemption permit holders who do not apply to be in SA legally must be prepared to face the consequences.
News
2 months ago

Deadline for Zim exemption permits extended until June 30 as few have applied

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the validity of Zimbabwe exemption permits until June 30 next year.
News
2 months ago

Home affairs to terminate about 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December

About 178,000 Zimbabweans are at risk of deportation when the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit ends in December.
News
3 months ago

