South Africa

Suspects nabbed with pangolin, elephant tusk at Beitbridge border

21 November 2022 - 10:00
Two suspects were arrested for possession of a pangolin and an elephant tusk worth R1m.
Image: Supplied

Two suspects who were arrested for possession of a pangolin and an elephant tusk worth R1m at the Beitbridge bridge border line in Limpopo are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Zimbabwean nationals aged 32 and 43 were arrested on Friday and are facing charges of possession of protected species. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects were arrested following a sting joint operation by crime intelligence, the stock theft and endangered species unit and Beitbridge task team joined by members of the military and the Wildlife Centre.

He said information was received about suspects in possession of protected species who had crossed into South Africa from Zimbabwe using a boat.

“An operation was conducted and the suspects were apprehended at about 12pm along the western border line at Beitbridge. One pangolin and an elephant tusk with an estimated street value of R1m were found concealed inside the bags they were carrying.”

TimesLIVE

